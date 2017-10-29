EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan State University officials plan to spend nearly $50 million modernizing a campus power plant in the coming years.

The Lansing State Journal reports that improvements to the T.B. Simon Power Plant will include replacing two boilers that have been in operation since the plant’s opening in 1965.

School officials say the new boiler and improvements to the plant’s capacity are expected to take around nine months to plan. They should take an additional 18 months to complete.

The school says the project will also require state approval.

MSU officials celebrated last week cut the ribbon on a solar panel project which covers more than 700,000 square feet and is expected to generate between 5% and 6% of the campus’ electrical needs.

