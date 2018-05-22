SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Missouri State University says the joke is on the comedian who sneaked into a line of soon-to-be graduates and participated in commencement, although he’d never been a student there.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that university spokeswoman Suzanne Shaw says she didn’t know who the “real winner was here,” given that Jaron Myers had to sit there for two hours.

Myers, who flunked out of another Springfield university, tweeted , “Hope my mom is proud” after shelling out $38 for a cap and gown before Friday’s commencement. He said he heard all he had to do to walk across the stage was to provide his name to the announcer and decided to give it a college try.

Shaw says Missouri State is “happy” it was Myers “college of choice to ‘graduate’ from.”