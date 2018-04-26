BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — Montana State University faculty members have voted against establishing an economic research center funded by a five-year grant from the Charles Koch Foundation.

The Bozeman Daily Chronicle reports the university will continue to use the $5.7 million grant that was awarded in 2016 to two professors for research regardless of the faculty senate vote Wednesday.

Supporters of creating the Center for Regulation and Applied Economic Analysis say it would have given the university research a higher profile and possibly helped attract more grants.

Professors who voted against the center cited concerns that establishing the center would be an endorsement of the Koch Foundation.

The multimillion dollar gift is coming from Republican donor Charles Koch, who is known for supporting limited government and lower taxes.

