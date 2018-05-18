BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — Montana State University leaders want to ask the Legislature again for millions of dollars to renovate historic Romney Hall and create 1,000 classroom seats for its growing number of students.

The state Board of Regents is meeting next week in Havre and will vote on 10 major construction projects to forward to Gov. Steve Bullock, in hopes that he will add them to his budget recommendations to the 2019 Legislature.

The Bozeman Chronicle reports that the commissioner of higher education’s office has again placed Romney Hall at the top of the University System’s list, requesting $32 million for its renovation.

In the 2017 Legislature, Romney Hall was the only university building project included in the governor’s budget request but it failed to get legislative approval.

