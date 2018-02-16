Share story

By
The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Three MS-13 members who killed a New York teen-ager because they believed he was cooperating with law enforcement have been sent to federal prison.

Milton Contreras, Oscar Welman Espinoza-Merino and Jose Osmin Rubio, all of Brentwood, were each sentenced Thursday to over two decades behind bars.

Nineteen-year-old Sidney Valverde was lured to a beach in Miller Place, Long Island and shot in February 2014.

MS-13 violence in the area has sharply escalated since then. Authorities believe the gang is behind 25 killings on Long Island in the past two years.

MS-13 has become a prime target of Republican President Donald Trump.

A fourth man convicted in Valverde’s killing is awaiting sentencing.

