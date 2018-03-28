ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota regulators have asked the state’s chief administrative law judge to reverse her rejection of their attempts to change the state’s water quality standard for protecting wild rice.
The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency says in a filing Wednesday that it has made technical changes to its proposal that should address the judge’s concerns.
The MPCA wants to replace the current 10 milligram per liter limit for sulfate discharges into waters that produce wild rice with a formula that would apply to around 1,300 water bodies.
The agency says its revised proposal will protect wild rice, and that similar approaches have been successfully implemented elsewhere.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Man charged with shipping explosives to military sites
- Here's how to download all your data from Facebook: It might be a wake-up call | Analysis
- Donald Trump Jr.’s wife reportedly found ‘sexy texts’ from Aubrey O’Day while he was in the shower
- Bones discovered on Pacific island belong to Amelia Earhart, new forensic analysis shows VIEW
- Grand jury won't indict 2 Columbus, Ohio, police officers who shot black man
It says the judge will review its response and say whether her concerns about the proposed standard and list of waters have been addressed.