COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — More than 2,200 drivers in Colorado have been ticketed over the past year for failing to change lanes when passing emergency vehicles with lights flashing.

The Colorado Springs Gazette tally comes one year after State Patrol Trooper Cody Donahue was struck and killed by a truck while investigating a crash on Interstate 25.

Donahue’s death prompted passage of the “Move Over for Cody Act,” which went into effect in September. It increased penalties for failing to change lanes or to slow down for emergency vehicles stopped on highways.

For the year through Nov. 20, troopers ticketed 2,269 drivers. Patrol spokesman Joshua Lewis says troopers are strictly enforcing the law and some drivers are ignoring it.

