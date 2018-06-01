GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — The traditional two days of mourning have begun for a young Guatemalan woman who was shot dead last week by a U.S. Border Patrol officer near Laredo, Texas.
The body of Claudia Patricia Gomez arrived in her home village of La Union Los Mendoza in the township of San Juan Ostuncalco for a wake and burial.
Her father struggled Friday to describe his loss. Gilberto Gomez said: “This is very painful. I feel like I am destroyed.”
The U.S. Border Patrol has said the lone agent fired at the woman May 23 after being attacked “by multiple subjects using blunt objects.”
The agency initially described Gomez as “one of the assailants” but it later revised that to say she was “one member of the group.”