BERTHOUD, Colo. (AP) — Hundreds of people have turned out to honor a Colorado soldier who was killed in combat in Afghanistan.
Mourners holding aloft American flags lined both sides of Mountain Avenue in Berthoud on Friday as a procession escorting the body of Gabriel D. Conde passed through town. The 22-year-old Army airborne infantryman was a graduate of Berthoud High School.
Dozens of police motorcycles, patrol cars and emergency vehicles escorted the procession, lights flashing.
The Defense Department said Conde died April 30 after he was hit by enemy small arms fire in Afghanistan. He was assigned to the 25th Infantry Division at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska.
A public memorial service is scheduled for Saturday in Longmont. He will be buried at Fort Logan National Cemetery in Denver in a private ceremony Monday.
___
Information from: Loveland Daily Reporter-Herald, http://www.reporterherald.com/