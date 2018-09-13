ISLAMABAD (AP) — Mourners have attended the funeral of the wife of former Pakistani prime minister Nawaz Sharif in London, where she died at a hospital this week after months in critical condition.
Thursday’s funeral service of Kulsoom Nawaz, 68, was held at a mosque there.
Her family plans to bring Nawaz’s body to Pakistan’s eastern city of Lahore, where she will be buried on Friday.
In Pakistan, authorities have temporarily freed Sharif, his daughter and her husband from a prison to allow them to attend last rituals of Nawaz. Sharif and his daughter and son-in-law are currently serving 10, 7 and one-year sentences respectively in a corruption case.
Pakistan’s Supreme Court last year disqualified Sharif from holding office and later an anti-graft tribunal convicted him and his relatives.