Share story

By
The Associated Press

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — The deaths of five people in an airplane crash in Alaska’s Denali National Park were confirmed by a mountain ranger who flew to the site while hanging from a rope under a helicopter after the wreckage was spotted.

Ranger Chris Erickson was in the helicopter when the crew spotted the K2 Aviation sightseeing flight that crashed on a near-vertical mountainside.

To check out the wreckage more closely, the helicopter had to fly to a flat spot where Erickson could be lifted into the air hanging underneath the helicopter.

The helicopter then flew more than 2 miles (3.2 kilometers) at high altitude with him suspended back to the site.

Most Read Nation & World Stories

Sale! Save over 90% on digital access!

Erickson had about five minutes at the site. He confirmed four people died and that the fifth also likely perished.

DAN JOLING