CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Police and animal control officers have tranquilized and captured a mountain lion roaming Wyoming’s largest city.
The Wyoming Tribune Eagle reports the male lion caught in Cheyenne on Thursday was about a year old and weighed 60 pounds (27 kilograms).
Police warned residents to stay inside after the lion was spotted. A nearby elementary school was locked down although school wasn’t in session because of parent-teacher conferences.
Wyoming Game and Fish Department spokesman Renny MacKay says the lion could be released in a wild area if it’s healthy and hasn’t previously encountered humans.
Mountain lions are rare in Cheyenne though moose, antelope and deer occasionally wander into town from surrounding areas.