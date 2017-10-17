RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — Teachers in Rapids City are paying extra attention during playground duty after a mountain lion was spotted outside an elementary school.

It happened Monday morning at Grandview Elementary where two teachers saw the animal on the west side of the playground. KOTA-TV says the mountain lion quickly disappeared, but students arriving for school were quickly ushered inside.

South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks sent officers to the school to search the perimeter, but there was no further sign of the mountain lion.

Rapid City Area Schools spokeswoman Katy Urban says students will still be allowed outside for recess, but teachers will have “extra eyes on the playground.”

