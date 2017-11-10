SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A game warden cornered a female mountain lion that was loping through a San Francisco residential neighborhood and shot it with a tranquilizer.

The San Francisco Chronicle reports that the cougar was spotted Friday amid trees, brush and ivy behind a housing complex in the city’s Diamond Heights neighborhood.

California Fish and Wildlife senior environmental scientist Justin Dellinger said they’re stumped as to how the adult cat got there.

Dellinger said officials plan to relocate the cat, possibly to the Golden Gate National Recreation Area in Marin County or the Santa Cruz Mountains.

It’s unclear if the cat was the same animal recorded Wednesday slinking past the home of Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff, who lives in the Sea Cliff neighborhood.