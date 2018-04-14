BRETTON WOODS, N.H. (AP) — A trestle bridge damaged by flooding that closed the Mount Washington Cog Railway early last season has been replaced, as the attraction gets ready for its 149th year.

The train service was stopped last fall after flooding from the Ammonoosuc River caused extensive damage to the bridge. A steel replacement bridge spanning 107 feet was installed March 6.

The service to the top of the Northeast’s highest peak is scheduled to open on April 21 and will run every weekend until May 5, when the trains will run daily.