MOUNT VERNON, N.Y. (AP) — A Bronx man has been found guilty of murder in the fatal shooting of a Mount Vernon nightclub owner and the wounding of five other men in the club on Christmas day, 2016.

Errol Hillary was convicted by a jury on Monday. The 41-year-old man faces 25 years to life in prison when he’s sentenced April 30.

Prosecutors say Hillary fatally shot Mansion nightclub co-owner O’Neil Bandoo in the stomach when security tried to forcibly remove him from the club following a disturbance.

He continued shooting his pistol and wounded other patrons before being disarmed by security.

Hillary has also been charged with attempted murder in an earlier shooting in the Bronx. That case is still pending.

