MOUNT VERNON, N.Y. (AP) — A suburban New York City high school has reopened its indoor pool after more than 10 years.

The Journal News reports school officials and community members gathered Monday morning at Mount Vernon High School to celebrate the renovated pool. A $3.6 million project was launched in 2014 to resurrect the 54-year-old pool.

Schools Superintendent Kenneth Hamilton says the renovation was important to the Mount Vernon community. Hamilton says the renovation project became one of his top priorities after he saw the city had no conventional community pools when he joined the district in 2014.

There are plans for free swim lessons, a high school swim team and lifeguard training. A USA Swimming club will also start this month.

