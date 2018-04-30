WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. (AP) — A Bronx man has been sentenced to 125 years to life in prison for the fatal shooting of a Mount Vernon nightclub owner and the wounding of five other men in the club on Christmas day, 2016.
Errol Hillary was sentenced on Monday in a Westchester County court after being found guilty of murder.
Prosecutors say Hillary fatally shot Mansion nightclub co-owner O’Neil Bandoo in the stomach when security tried to forcibly remove him from the club following a disturbance.
Hillary continued shooting his pistol and wounded other patrons before being disarmed by security.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- He froze to death inside a multimillion-dollar town house — and now the state is investigating
- 'Tase me, and you'll see what happens,' an American Airlines flier said. Police did — 10 times.
- With Trump a no-show, White House press dinner proves a sedate soiree — until Michelle Wolf showed up
- Golden State Killer taunted, flaunted power during his reign
- At Nike, revolt led by women leads to exodus of male executives
The 41-year-old man has also been charged with attempted murder in an earlier shooting in the Bronx. That case is still pending.