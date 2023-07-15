Two months after a large mudslide blocked Washington State Route 504, visitors to the Johnston Ridge Observatory at Mount St. Helens were able to retrieve their stranded vehicles.

On May 14, a large debris flow slide down to the highway bridge at milepost 49, blocking the roadway and damaging the Spirit Lake outlet bridge.

The Washington state Department of Transportation cleared slide debris to make a one-lane gravel path through the closure. The temporary access road will “facilitate the extraction of the stranded vehicles that were trapped” two months ago, the U.S. Forest Service said.

There will be no access this summer to the Johnston Ridge Observatory, but remaining open are the Mount St. Helens Visitor Center at Silver Lake, the Forest Learning Center, Elk Rock & Castle Rock Viewpoints, Science & Learning Center at Coldwater, Coldwater Lake Recreation Area, Hummocks Trail, and the South Coldwater Trailhead.

State Route 504 remains closed from milepost 45.2, just beyond the Coldwater Lake Recreation Area, to the Johnston Ridge Observatory.

Meantime, volcano monitoring equipment that was knocked offline when the slide severed a power line has been restored. The U.S. Geological Survey staff from the Cascade Volcanos Observatory restored “full functionality” of all Mount St. Helens’ monitoring equipment.

About 300,000 cubic yards of debris slid down, equaling about 21,000 standard size dump truck loads. KGW-TV reported seven cars had been stranded. Helicopters retrieved the drivers after the slide.