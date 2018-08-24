ROME (AP) — Mount Etna in Sicily has roared back into spectacular volcanic action, sending up plumes of ash and spewing lava.
Italy’s National Institute of Geophysics and Vulcanology (INGV) says that the volcano, which initially “re-awoke” in late July, sprang into fuller action Thursday evening by shooting up chunks of flaming lava as high as 150 meters (500 feet) almost constantly.
On Friday, INGV said the action was continuing, feeding ash plumes several hundred meters (yards) into the air above the crater.
No evacuations of towns on Etna’s slopes were reported.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- 5 rescued from flooding as hurricane pelts Hawaii with rain WATCH
- With no place to run, people in Hawaii brace for hurricane WATCH
- Oregon man gets jail time for harassing Yellowstone bison
- Steven Tyler sends cease-and-desist to Trump for use of song
- Lone holdout on Manafort jury blocked conviction on all counts, juror says
Sicilians farm on the fertile soils of the slopes of Etna. The volcano is also a popular destination for hikers on the Mediterranean island.