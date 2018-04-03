DETROIT (AP) — The Motown Museum in Detroit is hosting its fifth annual spoken word competition series.

Events as part of “Motown Mic: The Spoken Word” start Friday night and take place each remaining Friday for the month of April.

The competition invites poets to perform original pieces. During the events, two winners will be chosen by a panel of judges to advance to the finals in May, where they will perform Motown-inspired pieces and compete for a top spot and $1,000 cash prize.

The events pay tribute to Motown Records’ spoken-word label. Motown’s Black Forum Label was created for black expression and education. Recordings included the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I Have a Dream” speech. Detroit was Motown’s birthplace.

Details and ticket information are posted on the museum’s website .