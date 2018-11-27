MONTPELIER, Idaho (AP) — Authorities in southeastern Idaho are warning motorists to be careful on U.S. Route 30 due to a large herd of elk.
The Bear Lake County Sheriff’s Office tells the Idaho State Journal in a story on Tuesday that the herd frequently crosses the highway.
The sheriff’s office says the herd is typically in the area this time of year.
The sheriff’s office says no collisions with elk have been reported so far.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Trump: 'I don't believe' government climate report finding
- Ted Turner's land grab generates suspicion in Nebraska
- Border clash leaves caravan migrants dejected, worried VIEW
- Indian island police struggle to get body of American
- Mueller: Ex-Trump campaign chair Manafort lied, broke plea agreement
___
Information from: Idaho State Journal, http://www.journalnet.com