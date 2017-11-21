MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — The Vermont Department of Fish and Wildlife says some of the state’s game wardens will be out on the roads this fall conducting roadside checks.
On Sunday, wardens conducted a routine hunting season check in Bakersfield as part of an effort to enforce hunting laws while state police troopers focused on other laws.
During the five-hour operation wardens contacted more than 200 vehicles and inspected many firearms.
Four loaded long guns, five drug possession violations, four alcohol-related offenses and six motor vehicle infractions were discovered.
A person convicted of having a loaded long gun in a motor vehicle could be fined up to $435 and a one-year loss of their hunting, fishing and trapping privileges.
Vermont’s rifle deer season runs through Sunday.