TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Motorists are seeing slightly lower prices at the pumps in New Jersey.
AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in the state on Friday was $2.58, which is down a penny from last week. Motorists were paying $2.23 for gas in New Jersey at this time last year.
The price drop ends a three-week stretch where gas prices had risen in New Jersey.
The national average gas price Friday was $2.56, the same as last week. But that’s still much higher than the national average from a year ago, when motorists were paying $2.15.
Analysts say pump prices should fall a few cents by the time the Thanksgiving holiday weekend gets under way.