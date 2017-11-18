TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Motorists are seeing slightly lower prices at the pumps in New Jersey.

AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in the state on Friday was $2.58, which is down a penny from last week. Motorists were paying $2.23 for gas in New Jersey at this time last year.

The price drop ends a three-week stretch where gas prices had risen in New Jersey.

The national average gas price Friday was $2.56, the same as last week. But that’s still much higher than the national average from a year ago, when motorists were paying $2.15.

Analysts say pump prices should fall a few cents by the time the Thanksgiving holiday weekend gets under way.