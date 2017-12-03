PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Drivers are seeing slightly lower prices at the gas pump in Pennsylvania.

AAA Mid-Atlantic said Sunday the average price of a gallon of regular gas in the state was $2.75, which is down 2 cents from last week. Motorists were paying $2.39 for gas in Pennsylvania at this time last year.

Analysts say pump prices should continue to fall in the weeks ahead as demand declines but say motorists will be paying the highest December gas prices since 2014.

The national average gas price Sunday was $2.48, down 3 cents from last week. But that’s still 30 cents higher than the national average from a year ago.