The Associated Press

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Motorists continue to see lower prices at the pumps in New Jersey.

AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in the state on Friday was $2.48. That’s down 6 cents from last week.

Motorists were paying $2.02 for gas in New Jersey at this time last year. A 23-cents-per-gallon gas tax increase went into effect Nov. 1.

This marks the fifth straight week that gas prices have fallen in New Jersey.

The national average gas price Friday was also $2.48, down 3 cents from last week. That’s higher than the national average from a year ago, when motorists were paying $2.25.

Analysts say gas prices will likely keep dropping as demand continues to fall.

