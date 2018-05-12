TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Motorists continue to see higher prices at the pumps in New Jersey.
AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in the state on Friday was $2.92, which is up 3 cents from last week. Motorists were paying $2.36 for gas in New Jersey at this time last year.
The national average gas price Friday was $2.86, up 4 cents from last week. That’s also higher than the national average from a year ago, when motorists were paying $2.34.
Analysts say gas prices are expected to keep rising ahead of the Memorial Day holiday weekend. But they also note that reinstated sanctions on Iran could mean gas prices will continue climbing deep into the summer driving season.
