HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A Montana woman who was saved from a vehicle that was nearly submerged by floodwaters is calling her rescuer’s heroics a miracle.

The dramatic rescue of 61-year-old April Seubert on Tuesday off U.S. Highway 2 by Seth McCollam was captured in a video posted by his brother, Matt McCollam.

Seubert said Friday that she was going at least 60 mph when her sport-utility vehicle hit a patch of water and spun off the roadway into rushing water 5 feet (1.52 meters) deep.

She scrambled out the passenger window onto the roof. She says she couldn’t tell where the road was in the dark and started screaming for help when she saw the brothers’ truck.

Seth McCollam swam to her.

Seubert says that feeling McCollam grab hold of her “was just a miracle.”