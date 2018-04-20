HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A Montana woman who was saved from a vehicle that was nearly submerged by floodwaters is calling her rescuer’s heroics a miracle.
The dramatic rescue of 61-year-old April Seubert on Tuesday off U.S. Highway 2 by Seth McCollam was captured in a video posted by his brother, Matt McCollam.
Seubert said Friday that she was going at least 60 mph when her sport-utility vehicle hit a patch of water and spun off the roadway into rushing water 5 feet (1.52 meters) deep.
She scrambled out the passenger window onto the roof. She says she couldn’t tell where the road was in the dark and started screaming for help when she saw the brothers’ truck.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Court: Sotomayor shoulder injury worse than first thought
- Student says Confederate flag theft sparked protests
- Miss America 2005 marries same-sex partner in Alabama
- Paul Allen's team finds wreck of storied USS Helena, torpedoed in 1943 VIEW
- The gaping hole in Sean Hannity's story about being Michael Cohen's client | Analysis
Seth McCollam swam to her.
Seubert says that feeling McCollam grab hold of her “was just a miracle.”