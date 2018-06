VALLEY CITY, N.D. (AP) — One person was rescued after a pickup truck plunged into Hobart Lake near Valley City.

Barnes County Sheriff Randy McClaflin says divers from the Valley City Rural Fire District pulled the motorist from the water Monday. That person was taken to a hospital, but there’s no word on his or her condition.

Authorities say they’re not sure how the driver ended up in the lake. The Highway Patrol is investigating.