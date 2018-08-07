LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles police say a motorist was killed in a car-to-car shooting and then his car ran over two pedestrians, killing one of them.
Officer Mike Lopez says police are searching for the vehicle, which sped off after the shooting and crash Monday night in the Baldwin Hills area.
City News Service reports one pedestrian died at the scene and the other was hospitalized in stable condition.
Residents say they heard several shots around 8:30 p.m.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- ‘Too little too late’: Bankruptcy booms among older Americans
- Gates admits crimes with — and embezzlement from — Manafort VIEW
- 11 dead, nearly 70 wounded in weekend violence in Chicago WATCH
- Video captures shark leaping from water near Cape Cod
- Kids found in rags in New Mexico amid tale of guns, exorcism VIEW
Investigators have not identified a possible motive.
The vehicle is described as a light-colored sedan.