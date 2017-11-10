WARRENTON, Mo. (AP) — A St. Louis-area man is dead after being struck while walking away from his car after it crashed or broke down along a service road.
The accident happened about 5 a.m. Friday near Warrenton. The victim’s name has not been released.
Authorities say the man’s car was found in a ditch along an Interstate 70 service road. He was struck by a pickup truck about a half-mile from his car.
The man, in his 20s, died at the scene. The pickup driver told authorities he couldn’t see the man, who was wearing dark clothes.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating.