EXETER, N.H. (AP) — Police in Brentwood, New Hampshire, say a woman who was seriously injured in a crash last weekend has died.
Police say 69-year-old Christine Miaskiewicz of Haverhill, Massachusetts, was injured when the car she was driving crashed into a utility pole on Saturday, Nov. 11.
WMUR-TV reports that police confirmed she died nearly a week later, on Friday, at Exeter Hospital. Her passenger also suffered severe injuries but is expected to survive.
Police are looking into whether a medical condition contributed to the crash. Police are continuing to investigate.
