PITTSBURGH (AP) — Authorities say police responding to a reported motorcycle crash in Pittsburgh found that the rider had been shot to death.
Officers were called to the Shadyside neighborhood shortly before 2 a.m. Saturday and found 47-year-old Stephen Drake Jr. with a gunshot wound to the lower trunk.
The Allegheny County coroner’s office said he was pronounced dead at a hospital.
Witnesses reported hearing several gunshots in the area. Police reported finding shell casings in the street. No arrests were immediately announced.
