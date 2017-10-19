DOVER, N.H. (AP) — A motorcyclist has been seriously injured in a crash in Dover.

State police say 59-year-old Donald Pelletier, of Dover, was traveling southbound on Route 16 Thursday afternoon when he lost control of his motorcycle and crashed into a guardrail.

Pelletier was thrown from his motorcycle. He was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

State police say they believe Pelletier was traveling southbound with two other vehicles at the time of the crash. They say they’d like to speak to the drivers of both of those vehicles.

The crash remains under investigation.