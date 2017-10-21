PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Police say a man driving a motorcycle that hit a guardrail in south Philadelphia has died.
WPVI-TV reports that the 26-year-old man was driving very fast at about 11 p.m. on Friday on I-95, near the exit ramp for the Walt Whitman bridge. He lost control of the motorcycle and hit the guardrail.
Authorities say he died at a local hospital.
The name of the driver has not been released. Police are investigating the incident.
Most Read Stories
- Give to panhandlers or don’t? Some towns try cracking down
- Ex-Seahawk Marshawn Lynch watches Raiders game from the stands, rides BART train after being ejected
- Seattle startup co-founder Matt Bencke was ‘a force of nature’ | Obituary
- A chilly La Niña winter likely in Pacific Northwest, but don’t fret about drenching of last year
- Check out this new drone footage of the Bertha-dug Highway 99 tunnel WATCH