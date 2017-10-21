PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Police say a man driving a motorcycle that hit a guardrail in south Philadelphia has died.

WPVI-TV reports that the 26-year-old man was driving very fast at about 11 p.m. on Friday on I-95, near the exit ramp for the Walt Whitman bridge. He lost control of the motorcycle and hit the guardrail.

Authorities say he died at a local hospital.

The name of the driver has not been released. Police are investigating the incident.