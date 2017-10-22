GLENSHAW, Pa. (AP) — Authorities have released the name of a motorcyclist killed in a crash after fleeing from an officer who was trying to make a traffic stop near Pittsburgh.

The Allegheny County medical examiner’s office says Todd Kraft of East Pittsburgh died of blunt force injuries to the head, torso and extremities.

Officials say a Shaler Township police officer was trying to stop the motorcyclist at about 6:30 p.m. Friday but the vehicle fled at high speed.

Police said the motorcyclist collided with another vehicle, and the rider fell and was pronounced dead at the scene. No other injuries were reported.