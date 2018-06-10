CASCO, Maine (AP) — Authorities in Maine say a motorcyclist crashed into some trees and was killed.

The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office says 66-year-old Gaetan Charest, of Quebec, Canada, was the last of a group of riders going through Casco around 5:20 p.m. Sunday when he went off the road while making a curve.

When the other riders discovered he was missing, they went back to look for him but a homeowner told them he’d crashed. Casco Rescue workers were unable to revive Charest.

The sheriff’s office says speed and alcohol do not appear to be factors and that Charest may have suffered a medical event that caused him to lose control of his motorcycle.

An investigation is continuing.