KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. (AP) — Authorities charged a Klamath Falls woman with manslaughter after a fiery crash that killed one motorcyclist and injured three others.
Klamath Falls police say 46-year-old Brenda Tobin was driving a pickup late Thursday when she turned directly into the path of two motorcycles.
One of the motorcycles collided with the pickup and caught fire, killing 37-year-old Terry Maxwell of Bonanza. A passenger on Maxwell’s motorcycle suffered major injuries.
The second motorcycle struck the back of Maxwell’s motorcycle, sending another two riders to the hospital.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Mount Everest is a 'fecal time bomb.' Here's one man's idea for handling 14 tons of human waste.
- Woman helps man short on cash, finds out he's Keith Urban
- 11 bodies, 10 of them hanging, found at New Delhi home
- Woman tells police she's a 'clean, thoroughbred, white girl'
- Judge halts mother-daughter deportation in progress, threatens to hold Sessions in contempt
The police department says officers developed probable cause to believe Tobin was driving under the influence of intoxicants. In addition to manslaughter, she was booked into jail on charges of assault, DUI and reckless endangerment.