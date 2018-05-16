Share story

BOSTON (AP) — A vehicle has crashed into a man riding a motorcycle in Boston, sending him to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police say the crash happened near the city’s Seaport District shortly before 3 p.m. Wednesday.

The victim was transported to Tufts Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

