BOSTON (AP) — A vehicle has crashed into a man riding a motorcycle in Boston, sending him to the hospital with serious injuries.
Police say the crash happened near the city’s Seaport District shortly before 3 p.m. Wednesday.
The victim was transported to Tufts Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.
Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
