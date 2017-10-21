GLENSHAW, Pa. (AP) — Police say a motorcyclist fleeing from an officer who was trying to make a traffic stop near Pittsburgh crashed into another vehicle and the operator was killed.
Allegheny County police say a Shaler Township police officer was trying to stop the motorcyclist at about 6:30 p.m. Friday but the vehicle fled at high speed.
Police said the motorcyclist collided with another vehicle, and the rider fell and was pronounced dead at the scene. No other injuries were reported.
County homicide detectives are investigating.
