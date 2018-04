HUTCHINSON, Kan. (AP) — Authorities say a motorcyclist has died while fleeing from Kansas Highway Patrol troopers in Hutchinson.

The patrol crash report says 28-year-old Logan Cooper, of Wichita, fled around 5:30 p.m. Sunday. The Wichita man was killed when his motorcycle rear-ended a car on the east side of Hutchinson. The driver of the car wasn’t seriously hurt.

The patrol says Cooper wasn’t wearing a helmet.