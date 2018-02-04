PHOENIX (AP) — Authorities have identified a motorcyclist who died after he was hit by a tour bus backing out of a private drive in north Phoenix.

Phoenix police say 40-year-old Juan Rodriguez Jr. was taken to a hospital after the collision Saturday night and was pronounced dead from his injuries.

They say neither speed nor impairment were factors in the incident.

Police say Rodriguez hit the side of a tour bus as it was backing across the lanes of North 7th Avenue.