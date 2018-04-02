SMITHFIELD, R.I. (AP) — A motorcycle rider was sent to the hospital with critical injuries after being involved in a collision with an SUV on Rhode Island highway.
State police says the crash occurred on Interstate 295 south in Smithfield at about 8 p.m. Sunday.
The man riding the motorcycle was taken to Rhode Island Hospital with injuries described as life threatening. Two people in the SUV were not injured.
No names were released.
Police did not announce any citations but two lanes of the highway were closed during the investigation.