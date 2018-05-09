WHITE MARSH, Md. (AP) — Authorities say a motorcyclist who crashed while trying to outrun a train suffered minor injuries.

Baltimore County police spokeswoman Jennifer Peach tells The Baltimore Sun that the motorcyclist tried to beat the train Tuesday, but was instead knocked off his bike by the train crossing’s arms. His motorcycle then crashed into the CSX train.

Police and the White Marsh Volunteer Fire Company responded to the scene, and the unnamed man was taken to the hospital.

CSX is investigating.

