PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Authorities say a drive-by shooting in Philadelphia has left two men dead.
But a motive for the shootings remains unknown.
Authorities say someone in an SUV opened fire on the victims shortly after 4 p.m. Monday. A 39-year-old man was shot in the chest and back, while a 24-year-old man was shot in the head, chest and shoulder.
Both men were taken to a hospital, where they died a short time later.
The names of the victims have not been disclosed. No arrests have been made.