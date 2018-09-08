DALLAS (AP) — The mother of a black Caribbean man who was fatally shot by a white Dallas police officer who said she mistook his apartment for her own wonders whether her son’s race was a factor in his killing.

Allison Jean in comments Friday broadcast by Dallas TV station KXAS questioned whether the off-duty officer would have reacted differently if she encountered a white man.

Jean, who has held government posts in the island nation of St. Lucia, says her son’s death “just feels like a nightmare.”

Police say the officer shot and killed 26-year-old Botham Jean after she returned home from her shift Thursday night and said she mistook his apartment for her own. Authorities say she will be charged with manslaughter.

Botham Jean attended college in Arkansas and had been living and working in Dallas since 2016.