BELFAST, Maine (AP) — A Maine woman who told investigators that she must have “blacked out” after drinking multiple shots of liquor and smoking marijuana on the night of her infant son’s death is due to be sentenced.
Thirty-two-year-old Miranda Hopkins is scheduled to be sentenced on Thursday in Belfast.
Hopkins says she doesn’t know how 7-week-old Jaxson died in January, but she previously told police that one of her two autistic sons may have been responsible.
Hopkins says she woke up to find her baby cold and “beat to hell.” The baby’s cause of death was listed as blunt force head injuries.
Most Read Stories
- Sore losers? That’s too soft a label for how the Seahawks reacted at the end of Jags loss | Matt Calkins
- Amazon’s Seattle hiring frenzy slows sharply; what’s going on?
- Seahawks-Jaguars game ends in ugly brawl, and an altercation with Jacksonville fans VIEW
- Asked & Answered: What happened to Tom the Guessing Doorman at Costco?
- Renton-based Providence in talks for massive hospital merger with Ascension