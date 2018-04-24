CHICAGO (AP) — A nursing mother is suing for discrimination after being told she should use the men’s restroom to express breast milk when she reported for jury duty at a Chicago court.
Attorney Judith Miller says a clerk told her Oct. 2 that there was no a lactation room in Chicago’s Daley Center. Miller had given birth 11 weeks earlier. She says the clerk said the power outlet in the women’s restroom was broken, but that she could use the men’s to pump instead.
Miller left the courthouse and didn’t serve.
Miller and the American Civil Liberties Union have filed a lawsuit alleging discrimination by Chicago and Cook County under the Illinois Human Rights Act.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- 'Tase me, and you'll see what happens,' an American Airlines flier said. Police did — 10 times.
- The gaping hole in Sean Hannity's story about being Michael Cohen's client | Analysis
- Deputy: Man threw exercise weight, fatally striking girl, 2
- Waffle House slaying suspect arrested after massive manhunt VIEW
- He froze to death inside a multimillion-dollar town house — and now the state is investigating
Cook County officials say the clerk was misinformed and that all city and county courts have private spaces available for nursing mothers.