PORTSMOUTH, Va. (AP) — A July trial date has been set for a Virginia woman charged in the death of her newborn child.
WAVY-TV reported that a grand jury indicted Donita Hawkins Thursday on a charge of second-degree murder. Her trial is set to begin July 11 in Portsmouth.
Hawkins was initially charged in January 2017 after arriving at a hospital with a dead baby. According to police, she said she had smoked crack cocaine and then woke up with labor pains and delivered the baby herself.
According to The Virginian-Pilot newspaper , a medical examiner had ruled that the baby breathed before Hawkins placed it into the bag. The death was ruled a homicide.
Information from: WAVY-TV, http://www.wavy.com/