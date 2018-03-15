GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The mother of a man fatally shot by Green Bay police officers has filed a wrongful death civil lawsuit in federal court.

Toni Biegert is suing the city of Green Bay, its former police chief and 12 officers. The lawsuit alleges Joseph Biegert was “unlawfully subjected to excessive force” when he was shot and killed in February 2015.

WLUK-TV says the lawsuit says that when officer went to Joseph Biegert’s apartment for a welfare check, they knew he had a mental illness, but had past non-violent encounters with police.

Police say Biegert stabbed an officer, who then shot him. A second officer also shot Biegert. The Brown County district attorney reviewed state investigators work on the case and declined to file any charges against the officers.

